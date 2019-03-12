New Rest Stops on Major Alberta Highways - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is building one new safety rest stop on the QEII between Calgary and Edmonton and two more along the Yellowhead Highway, west of Edmonton. Adding rest stops to heavily travelled corridors is part of the province’s overall approach to promote traffic safety.
“Safe highways are the No.1 priority for our government. Rest stops allow our commercial carriers to rest so they are not fatigued behind the wheel. They’re also a good place for all of us to pull over and stretch our legs before getting back on the road.”
~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation
The safety rest stops will be at:
The province is also supporting development of a new private-sector rest stop near Bowden.