New Rules Proposed for Legislature Decorum - Gateway Gazette

Government House Leader Jason Nixon is proposing amendments to the Legislative Standing Orders in an effort to increase efficiency and improve the tone in the Chamber.
The proposed amendments, including doing away with desk-thumping and lengthy introductions of guests, will be debated in the legislature on Tuesday, May 28.
“We expect members to engage in passionate debate, but we don’t need to make noise to drown each other out. We want to work with the opposition to stop the coarsening of our public discourse and to raise the bar of civility, decorum and respect in this – the people’s House.”
“Our government is committed to an ambitious legislative agenda, and desk-thumping and repeated standing ovations are not conductive to reasoned debate around policy. Members’ time is better spent debating the policy that affects the everyday lives of Albertans.”