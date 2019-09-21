New Rural Crime Watch App - Gateway Gazette

High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

There’s a new Rural Crime Watch App for your phone – created by the Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch Association. It shows RCMP detachments and provides phone numbers to contact all. Plus, it shares crime prevention tips and other agency contact info. If you have your location service “on”, the App will let you know which detachment you are in and you can choose the phone number that shows up and make a call – a 2-step process gets you in touch with RCMP. NOTE: The App is housed on their website (not at the App store) and can be downloaded with your phone/tablet/iPad. Visit the website and click on “learn more” when you see the App info. Then choose the buttons as directed. If you want to see visuals of how to do this, check out our HCRCWA Facebook post, where we have uploaded some screen-cap jpgs to show you how to download the App.

Find the new App here: https://www.ruralcrimewatch.ab.ca/

If you are having trouble getting your location to work with the RCMP Map, on the iPhone, here’s a suggestion to help: Make sure you go to your location services (in “settings”, then “privacy”) and turn it “on”. Then go to the list below and you’ll see “safari websites”. Make sure that “while using this app” is selected (instead of “never”). Now when you go back to enter the App and go into the RCMP Map, it will ask you to allow access – answer “yes”. This should now work for you.