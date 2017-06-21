New Seniors Advisory Forum Established

Organizations who work with seniors in communities throughout the province are helping government address the needs of older Albertans.

Alberta’s new Seniors Advisory Forum met for the first time today to talk about the diverse and changing needs of the more than 540,000 seniors in the province. The discussion included ways to support seniors to age in their communities and to develop age-friendly environments that reduce barriers to participation and inclusion.

“Our government is making the lives of seniors better with initiatives that help seniors age comfortably in their homes and by upgrading housing and residences. The forum will help focus our efforts to achieve the best results for seniors.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“This government recognizes that we are all serving seniors and it is vital that we work together. The Seniors Advisory Forum is a great opportunity to identify the needs of seniors and how we as a group can address them.” Luanne Whitmarsh, Alberta Association of Seniors Centres

“The greatest progress is made when people with different perspectives and experiences are brought together to collaborate on solutions. Relationships created through the Seniors Advisory Forum are a potential conduit for system change.” Sheila Hallett, Edmonton Seniors Co-ordinating Council

The forum is comprised of more than 25 seniors’ organizations and advocacy groups from across Alberta.