New Silicon Valley Trade Specialist - Gateway Gazette

Alberta companies will have access to a new trade specialist to help them attract Silicon Valley business partners, customers and investors.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced the Alberta government has issued a tender for a dedicated trade specialist based in California’s Bay Area. The trade specialist will focus on generating investment and business deals for Alberta companies and strengthening economic ties between our province and Silicon Valley.

“Business leaders and investors in the Bay Area recognize Alberta’s world leading innovators and entrepreneurs in a variety of sectors – especially our high-tech industry. As our government works to expand our market access, this position will help create new jobs and investment opportunities at home, and will support the work that we’re doing to diversify our economy and build a recovery that lasts.” ~Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Trade and Development

The minister made the announcement during his San Francisco trade mission, with more than 100 representatives from Alberta companies and organizations.

During the mission, Minister Bilous met with California-based investors, business leaders and innovative agencies to discuss how to better connect Alberta companies with opportunities in California. His itinerary included meetings with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which relies on made-in-Alberta businesses and technology for their operations. Meetings focused on highlighting Alberta as an ideal place for investment – offering a highly skilled workforce and graduate pool, a strong culture of innovation and a competitive business environment.

Alberta and California have strong trade relations. In 2017, imports from California to Alberta were $1.8 billion, and Alberta’s exports to California were more than $2 billion.

Mission highlights

Minister Bilous delivered remarks to San Francisco travel industry representatives at an event to showcase Alberta’s tourism sector, its favourable business environment and connectivity to other global destinations.

He also met with Rana Sarkar, Consul General of Canada in San Francisco, to discuss ways to work cooperatively to strengthen investment attraction in Alberta’s software development, clean technologies and life sciences sectors.

The minister later met with several Bay Area companies considering establishing a presence in Alberta, or expanding their current Alberta operations.

Attracting new investment and helping the province’s businesses compete globally is part of the government’s plan to diversify the economy and create jobs for Albertans.

The minister began his Asia trade mission today, which will include visits to Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore. He will promote Alberta’s diverse industries, including clean technology, oil and gas, forestry, agri-food, tourism and emerging technologies.