New Stable Housing for Homeless in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

In Budget 2018, the Alberta government announced a $1.7-million investment for HomeSpace Society to help build 68 permanent supportive housing units. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion by early 2020.

“All Albertans deserve a home where they can be safe and live with dignity. This project will provide homes and support to vulnerable Albertans with complex needs and help to break the cycle of chronic homelessness. Our government is committed to making sure all Albertans have safe and accessible homes.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services and Acting Minister of Seniors and Housing

Housing First provides supports and services to homeless Albertans, including addressing mental and physical health needs, addictions, job skills and more. The Calgary Homeless Foundation will provide supports at both of the new housing units with funding from the provincial government.

“We are grateful for the Government of Alberta’s ongoing commitment to new affordable housing in our city. The long- standing support and collaboration between the province and our organization means that we can continue to create more housing for vulnerable Calgarians, ensuring that there truly is a home for everyone in our community.” ~Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace Society

“Today’s announcement is a great example of the City of Calgary’s commitment to work collaboratively to create more affordable housing for Calgarians. This year, the city held its largest residential land sale for non-profit affordable housing providers, and this provincial funding announcement will build affordable housing on two of three of the land parcels purchased by HomeSpace. It demonstrates our readiness to uptake federal and provincial funding by working together to scale up non-profits to increase the supply of affordable housing. In short: we’re building stronger, more resilient communities for all Calgarians.” ~Naheed Nenshi, mayor, Calgary

Budget 2018 continues the Government of Alberta’s historic $1.2-billion commitment to maintain and improve access to safe, secure and affordable housing.