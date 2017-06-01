New State-of-the-art Hospital for South Edmonton

The province is committing $400 million over the next four years for the development of a new hospital in the rapidly growing Heritage Valley area.

“Our government is proud to make the dream of a new Edmonton hospital a reality for our growing city. This hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility that will undoubtedly help meet the health-care needs of Edmonton families for decades to come.” Premier Rachel Notley

With a projected 350 to 500 beds, the new hospital will provide expanded health-care delivery to a city that is seeing some of the highest population growth in the country. Southwest Edmonton has seen significant growth in recent years and this trend is expected to continue through to 2030. Over the next decade, the largest growth rate of seniors will occur in the Rutherford area of southwest Edmonton.

“We want to make sure residents in one of Edmonton’s fastest-growing areas are provided medical care as close to home as possible. This project will make life better for the many families who call south Edmonton home and is another example of our government’s commitment to supporting the critical frontline services Albertans depend on.” Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“I’m excited that Alberta Infrastructure will lead the construction of the first hospital to be built in Edmonton in over a generation. This will be one of the largest and most technologically advanced health facilities in the city, and is an example of the kinds of infrastructure investments our government is making to make life better for Albertans.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

The new hospital will be built near the corner of Ellerslie Road and 127 Street SW. This 320-acre site was chosen because it can accommodate a health campus. Its proximity to Anthony Henday Drive and the Queen Elizabeth II highway makes it easily accessible. Current LRT planning includes expansion to the site before 2040.

“I am pleased to see that this site was selected and this new hospital will be a welcomed addition to our growing Edmonton Metropolitan Region. I look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Alberta on our joint infrastructure plans for the area so we can coordinate efforts to best meet the needs of Edmontonians.” Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton

“Few events in the life of a community can generate more excitement than the creation of a new hospital. Families in southwest Edmonton consistently express the need for a closer hospital that will provide high-quality health care and faster emergency response. This new hospital will certainly enhance the quality of life in our rapidly growing area.” Rhiannon Hoyle, president, Heritage Point Community League and District K representative, Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues

“This new Edmonton Health Campus site will be a model of modern health care delivery. The campus will provide a comprehensive mix of health care services, integrating acute care and emergency services with care in the community. It will align and coordinate care including rehabilitation, addiction and mental health, seniors, diagnostic and ambulatory services. The campus will also help Albertans focus on wellness and illness prevention as part of a health care continuum.” Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

The $400 million for the new Edmonton hospital is part of Alberta’s 2017 Capital Plan, which has committed $4.5 billion to plan and build health facilities over the next four years. The 2017 Capital Plan will invest $29.5 billion in projects and supports an additional 11,000 jobs on average per year over the next four years.