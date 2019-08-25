New Storm Water Infrastructure to Protect People from Flooding and Improve Water Quality in Calgary and Surrounding Area - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View, Alberta, August 21, 2019—Investing in modern reliable wastewater services is essential to protecting the environment, building healthy sustainable communities and supporting future growth.

Today, the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding for Stage 1 of the Western Irrigation District’s Cooperative Stormwater Management Initiative.

Recurrent storms and prolonged rainy seasons have resulted in private property flooding in the City of Calgary, the City of Chestermere, the Town of Strathmore, Rocky View County and Wheatland County. This weather has also resulted in excessive stormwater runoff and emergency pumping into the Western Irrigation District’s main irrigation canals.

The Western Irrigation District’s Cooperative Stormwater Management Initiative aims to develop a sustainable regional stormwater solution by using new and existing infrastructure to collect and move stormwater, control localized flooding, maintain a high water quality for irrigation use and support new residential, agricultural and industrial developments in the region. Stage 1 of the Initiative involves the purchase and installation of pipelines and underdrains to connect existing stormwater conveyance systems and resolve various drainage constraints in the region.

This will better control flooding for more than 1,452,000 residents in the five municipalities, and improve the quality of water used for irrigation, supporting new residential, agricultural and industrial development.

The Government of Canada is contributing $2,067,500 to Stage 1 of this project through the New Building Canada Fund – National-Regional Projects. The Government of Alberta and the five participating municipalities are responsible for the remaining project costs.

Quotes

“This important work to improve stormwater management in the Calgary area will better protect residents and businesses from flooding, help keep our lakes and rivers clean, and ensure we have high quality irrigation water to support community and economic development. By investing in projects like these across the province, the Government of Canada is helping improve Albertans’ quality of life and promote a sustainable future for all.” The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.



Associated links