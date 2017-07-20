New Support for Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Edmonton area innovators and entrepreneurs will have more help to get their ideas for new products and services to market.

Startup Edmonton, TEC Edmonton, the Northern Alberta Business Incubator (NABI) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) are teaming up to provide a suite of new services for innovation-based startups with $1.5 million in funding from the Alberta Entrepreneurship Incubator Program.

The new services for entrepreneurs, recent graduates and innovators include mentorship opportunities, business advice, product-testing space and access to world-class prototyping and manufacturing equipment.

“Entrepreneurs see opportunity where others might only see challenges. Providing entrepreneurs with this type of incubator support means higher growth and success rates as they start their own business. That’s why we will keep working together to create new jobs and grow and diversify our economy.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The Alberta Entrepreneurship Incubator Program is a two-year, $10-million fund delivered through Alberta Innovates to increase entrepreneur development programs in new or existing small business incubators across the province.

“Alberta Innovates is proud to deliver the Alberta Entrepreneurship Incubator initiative throughout the province. This initiative demonstrates an intentional drive toward an entrepreneurial culture in the province, creates new firms which generate new jobs and develops new technologies and support mechanisms for the diversification and growth of our economy.” Laura J. Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Small business incubators give entrepreneurs access to professional business development advisers who help them move their ideas forward, navigate the innovation and commercialization support system in Alberta and nurture the development of companies during the startup period.