New Support to Start a Tourism Business in Alberta

A new seminar will help more tourism industry entrepreneurs start businesses, diversify the economy and draw tourists to Alberta.

The Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar (TESS) provides entrepreneurs with free expert advice and information about the opportunities and challenges facing the tourism industry. The goal is to help new businesses get the information and resources they need to start up and succeed.

“Tourism helps diversify the economy, create jobs and encourage investment in communities across Alberta. The vitality and continued potential of Alberta’s tourism sector is a credit to the province’s entrepreneurs who help create and support must-see attractions and experiences. For people who are interested in exploring opportunities in this exciting industry, the Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar offers a strong foundation of expert knowledge and business fundamentals to help them succeed.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The seminar series launches on Feb. 7 in Cold Lake and addresses key tourism industry topics like seasonality, financing and marketing in a one-day seminar format. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required and subject to availability.

TESS is part of Culture and Tourism’s suite of Tourism Entrepreneurship Programs, which offer tools and services to help entrepreneurs start new tourism businesses and help existing tourism entrepreneurs innovate, expand or refresh their operations. The programs support the government’s efforts to increase the development of must-experience tourism destinations to grow tourism in Alberta. They also support the Rural Alberta Economic Development Action Plan and Small Business Strategy.

Seminar dates and locations

Feb. 7 – Cold Lake

Feb. 12 – High Prairie

March 19 – Drumheller

April 12 – Airdrie

More seminar locations will be announced on an ongoing basis, based on demand. Visit the TESS webpage at culturetourism.alberta.ca/TESS for up-to-date information.

