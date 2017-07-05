New Tracking System Increases Transparency

The tracking system was designed and created by Justice and Solicitor General and is available online on the Government of Alberta’s Open Data Portal.
“Albertans who lose loved ones deserve to know that we are doing all we can to prevent similar deaths in the future. Up until now, recommendations from public fatality inquiries were not tracked, and neither were responses to the recommendations. We are proud to be the first government to bring in this new tracking system which will increase transparency and accountability in the process.”
The new tracking system was developed following two recent recommendations by provincial court judges in their fatality inquiry reports (Judge Rosborough’s report, Judge Dinkel’s report). It will track responses to fatality inquiry recommendations on a go-forward basis and include:
Fatality inquiries are meant to be transparent and open processes. The purpose of a fatality inquiry is not to act as a criminal or civil court but to lay out the facts relating to the circumstances of death, the cause and manner of death and, when possible, recommend how to prevent similar fatalities in the future.