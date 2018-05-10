New Wastewater Infrastructure and a Cleaner Future - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize how important investing in modern reliable wastewater services is to building healthy sustainable communities for Albertans.

Friday, Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Transportation, attended a commissioning ceremony for the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System. Also participating in the event were Grant Creasey, mayor of Lacombe, Richard Poole, mayor of Blackfalds, Paula Law, reeve of Lacombe County and Tara Veer, mayor of Red Deer.

The new wastewater transmission system connects the communities of Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to the wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer with a 28-kilometre pipeline. The new system also includes two major lift stations, emergency storage reservoirs and odour management measures.

This project will address the region’s critical wastewater needs, helping safeguard the health and well-being of central-Alberta residents. It will also allow the participating communities to meet current federal and provincial wastewater regulations, and help protect local waterways and ecosystems.

“I am pleased to celebrate the completion of this important wastewater system, which will ensure the communities of Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County have access to reliable and efficient services that safeguard the health and well-being of residents. Our government recognizes that investing in wastewater infrastructure not only helps protect the environment, but also strengthens the foundation for economic prosperity and the growth of the middle class.” ~Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Reliable access to clean drinking water and wastewater treatment systems is essential for all Albertans. We are pleased to see the completion of this regional wastewater transmission line to improve wastewater services for the City of Lacombe, Lacombe County and the Town of Blackfalds. This project is a great example of how by collaborating with our federal and municipal partners, we are able to fund more projects and provide better services for Albertans.” ~Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Transportation

“We appreciate the support provided by the Government of Canada and the Alberta Government to make this regional system and vital infrastructure project a reality. This regional wastewater line not only provides for much needed long-term sustainability in addressing the critical wastewater needs in Central Alberta, but also supports the continued growth of the City of Lacombe, Town of Blackfalds and Lacombe County.” ~Ken Wigmore, chair of the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission

“One of the primary functions of a municipality is to ensure the continuity of core infrastructure. The transition to the regional wastewater transmission system assures our residents and businesses of a high level of service well into the foreseeable future. This new service also eliminates a significant barrier to development, and allows our community to grow and prosper.” ~Grant Creasey, mayor of the City of Lacombe and vice chair of the commission

“It is with much anticipation and excitement that the Town of Blackfalds joins our municipal neighbors in announcing the opening of this crucial infrastructure project. The Town of Blackfalds is pleased to be part of a commission that, with the help of the City of Red Deer, will continue to meet provincial standards and stringent environmental regulations in Canada. Thank you to all involved in the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission and to the provincial and federal governments who committed 90 per cent of the required funding for this important project.” ~Richard Poole, mayor of the Town of Blackfalds and director of the commission

“Lacombe County is proud to be part of this crucial project, which will protect the environment and our water sources, while supporting future growth in our region. This project exemplifies what we can accomplish when all levels of government work together, and we are grateful for the support from both the federal and provincial governments.” ~Paula Law, reeve of Lacombe County

“Completion of this project highlights, once again, what can be accomplished when three orders of government recognize that people do not live, labour and recreate within the confines of a border. It is partnerships like this that ensure we are successful in navigating the changing legislative, environmental and financial realities of today so that residents in Red Deer, and the region, have access to safe, reliable and effective waste water treatment services, while protecting our joint environmental responsibilities and objectives.” ~Tara Veer, mayor of the City of Red Deer

Quick facts