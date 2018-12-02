New Work by Jennifer Rose Sciarrino and Rosa Aiello On View at the SAAG Beginning December 8 - Gateway Gazette

Jennifer Rose Sciarrino’s work looks at how we imagine future forms in the age of the Anthropocene and Rosa Aiello examines stereotypes of femininity from Patricia Highsmith’s short stories

Lethbridge, AB, November 29, 2018 – The Southern Alberta Art Gallery (SAAG) presentsJennifer Rose Sciarrino: Ruffled Follicles and a Tangled Tongue and Rosa Aiello: The Coquette, The Prude, new exhibitions on view December 8, 2018 through February 17, 2019.

Jennifer Rose Sciarrino’s Ruffled Follicles and a Tangled Tongue features hand-carved stone sculptures and blown glass in organic forms, with video work exploring relationships between science fiction, feminism and the Anthropocene. In the upper gallery, Rosa Aiello’s The Coquette, The Prude includes a sound artwork of a train, echoing a narrative between stereotypical figures in photography.

Jennifer Rose Sciarrino: Ruffled Follicles and a Tangled Tongue

Jennifer Rose Sciarrino’s installation is comprised of blown glass and carved stone bearing the resemblance of microscopic cells of seeds, spores and bacteria on a magnified scale.

The sculptures are held in precarious positions by their steel armatures, a likeness to the gestures of taking and receiving of such cellular information. An alabaster dandelion seed resembling a tongue, reaches towards a split glass archaea that may remind us of a kidney. Aspects of life are enlarged and entangled, creating likely or uncommon relationships in the complex systems of worlding.

Jennifer Rose Sciarrino is a Toronto based artist working in sculpture, video and installation. Her work considers our cause/ effect relationship with the living world as well as the underlying entanglement of the micro and macro within nature and technology.

Rosa Aiello: The Coquette, The Prude

The Coquette, The Prude is Rosa Aiello’s solo exhibition based on two of the seventeen stories from Patricia Highsmith’s Little Tales of Misogyny. The exhibition consists of a video (The Coquette), a series of photographic works (The Prude) and a sound installation of a train that periodically runs through both the narrative of the video and the gallery space.

Rosa Aiello is an artist and writer based between Hamilton, Ontario and Berlin, Germany. Her practice takes many forms, most often fiction, word games, CG animation, live action, and sculpture.

