New Year 2019: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement, sharing her best wishes for the new year:

“With New Year’s Eve upon us, we bid farewell to another year while looking ahead to Alberta’s bright future.

“As we enter 2019, we continue to fight for good jobs, a strong economy and the need to move our energy to tidewater.

“2018 is a year we won’t soon forget, but as challenging as it was at times, what strikes me most as I look back is the resiliency and determination of Albertans.

“2019 will find Albertans ready to tackle challenges with strength, ingenuity and grace. No matter where we live, how we pray or who we love, we step into a new year striving for a vibrant future.

“More Albertans are working than ever before. Thanks to an increase in minimum wage, Alberta’s lowest income earners are better able to provide for their families. Workers gained better protections on the job, and parents of 6,000 children received $25-a-day child care.

“As Premier, I will keep fighting for you and with you. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I wish all of you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2019.

“Happy new year, Alberta!”