New Year, New Pipeline Rally in Support of Pipelines to Canadian Tidewater - Gateway Gazette

Rocky Mountain House residents , Oilfield Dads and Rally4Resources–A rally in support Canada’s oil & gas industry

Rocky Mountain House –The government’s regulations are suffocating the Canadian oil and gas industry and we are fighting to revive our economy.

With an estimated 1.4 billion cubic metres of unconventional oil resources in the oil-sands alone, Alberta leads Canada as the largest oil producer, not to mention our natural gas, conventional oil, coal, and mineral sectors.

2019 will be a pivotal year for those employed in the Canadian oil & gas industry and our economy as a whole. More than 500,000 Canadians earn a living working in the oil and gas industry. The devastating price drop of Western Canadian Select Oil is not only crippling our economy, but our families, our jobs, our province, and our nation. The future of our industry is at stake. We must get a pipeline built and gain market access in 2019.

Rallies have been held across the country over the last year, letters have been sent, petitions have been signed, and multiple groups have shown both federal and provincial governments that the silent majority supports this industry.

We now need shovels in the ground. Oilfield Dads and Rally4Resources are pleased to have helped Rocky Mountain House resident, Stephen Petersen, with a rally set for this Saturday. We anticipate well over five hundred people from Central Alberta to join this pro-oil and gas rally, with a selection of speakers from politics to local business owners and industry spokespeople; showing our unwavering support for the oil and gas industry and new pipeline development.

Details:

What: New Year, New Pipeline Rally

When: Saturday, December 29th, 2018, 2:00PM-4:00PM

Where: Lou Soppit Community Center (5404 48 Street, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta)

Free admission – everyone is welcome

Come and listen as featured speakers explain the importance of getting Alberta back on track!

Join us in Rocky Mountain House!

If you can’t make it, then PLEASE FORWARD THIS NOTICE TO SOMEONE IN THE CENTRAL ALBERTA REGION WHO MIGHT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE and PLEASE JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: