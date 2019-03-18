New Zealand Terrorist Attacks: Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

“On behalf of all Albertans, I offer my condolences to everyone affected by this act of terror – those who were at the mosques and Muslims around the world who mourn for the losses in their community and feel less safe today.

“Albertans stand with you – I stand with you – and our hearts embrace you.

“We know there is hate in the world but we can never forget that love is stronger. There are those who want to fan the flames of intolerance but that is not how Alberta was built. Today, as Alberta’s Muslim community gathers for Friday prayers, I want to thank the police officers and community members – people from all faiths and backgrounds – who have already stepped up to show love and support to help defend the sense of security that all of us expect and deserve. No one should feel unsafe because of where and how they worship.

“Together, we must continue the fight against racism, hate, intolerance and religious persecution of all forms, including Islamophobia. Our diversity is our strength.

“We are stronger together.”