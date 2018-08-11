Newly Appointed Minister of Seniors Reaffirms Government Commitment to Support Older Persons - Gateway Gazette

Seniors are an important part of our social fabric and greatly contribute to the diversity of Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is improving the supports available to older Canadians.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, spoke (Wednesday) at 14th in Global Conference on Ageing, presented by the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), where she reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to seniors. The event brought together experts from around the world to discuss important issues in the field of ageing and seniors, with a focus on this year’s four themes: toward healthy aging, combating ageism, age-friendly environments and addressing inequalities.

For its part, the Government of Canada has taken concrete action to improve income security for seniors. Restoring the age of eligibility for Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) from 67 to 65 and increasing the GIS amount by about $1,000 per year for single seniors have helped improve the financial security of older Canadians and put more money in seniors’ pockets.

The Government of Canada has a broad national seniors agenda which involves initiatives to advance four policy objectives:

Improving the income security of seniors;

Improving seniors’ access to affordable housing;

Promoting healthy aging and improving access to health care; and

Fostering the social inclusion and engagement of seniors.

These initiatives support the Government’s overall commitment to improve the economic well-being of all Canadians and strengthen the middle class and those working hard to join it.