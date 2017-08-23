On-It News : Commuter Service Schedule Changes Effective September 5th

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 23

Please be advised that effective September 5, 2017,  On-It will be making the following scheduling changes to the Commuter service pilot, in order to adjust service to demand levels and to make the entire system more efficient for the future:

  • Route 501 will be removed from both the AM and PM schedules, however some of its Okotoks stops will be added to Route 500
  • Route 503 (Internal Okotoks) will be removed from both the AM and PM schedules

(click to enlarge)

 We thank you for your understanding and continued support.
