Nineteen Year-Old Beccy Stables is the Season 5 Winner of CTV's MASTERCHEF CANADA - Gateway Gazette

“I’m the new MASTERCHEF CANADA! This trophy is going to change every aspect of my life – I can finally pursue my dream of becoming a chef,” said Stables. “I’ve realized that dreams are possible, they’re not just dreams. I am not going back to tile setting; I just want to cook in a restaurant.”

On the Season 5 finale, the final two home cooks vie for the MASTERCHEF CANADA title in the most spectacular culinary showdown in MASTERCHEF CANADA history. In only three uninterrupted hours, Beccy and Andy had to prepare a three-course meal and were joined by their respective loved ones as well as fellow MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 5 home cooks that cheered them on from the gallery. Starting with one hour to complete the appetizer course, Beccy created a scotch quail egg on a nest of potatoes and parsnips appetizer, while Andy presented a Halifax donair salad with lamb, pita chips, and tahini dressing. The three esteemed judges enjoyed the nature-inspired presentation of Beccy’s dish, but some of the parsnips were overdone and elements inconsistent.

With the clock continuously counting down, the home cooks moved on to prepare their entreés. Beccy presented the judges with rabbit two ways on a Jerusalem artichoke purée, while Andy prepared an elevated hodge-podge with Dungeness crab, sweetbreads, onion soubise, and crab bisque. The judges declared that Beccy’s dish had great composition, was perfectly cooked, showed great thoughtfulness and instinct. Andy’s presentation was lacking, but all of the elements were perfectly cooked and the flavours were fresh, rich, and bountiful.

In the final round of the showdown, Beccy and Andy prepared and presented their complex desserts. The judges found Beccy’s fallen apple pie had a highly original presentation with familiar, but unique flavours, while Andy’s Newfoundland touton looked delectable, was rich in flavour, and one of his “finest moments” in the competition.

The judges’ initial feedback left Beccy and Andy in a virtual tie with judging coming down to the finest details and slightest missteps. Following a difficult deliberation and considering the journey of each finalist, the judges revealed that Beccy would receive the title of the next MASTERCHEF CANADA.

Season 5 of MASTERCHEF CANADA ranks among the Top 15 most-watched programs on Canadian television with all key demos this past spring, averaging 1.2 million viewers weekly.

Viewers can relive all the culinary action from the MASTERCHEF CANADA Kitchen with Season 5 episodes available on demand at CTV.ca and on the CTV GO app. Season 5 is also available on CraveTV™ with episodes streaming beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, and on Gusto airing Mondays at 7 p.m. ET. The Season 5 finale encores Saturday, June 23 at 7 p.m. ET/MT on CTV Two; and Sunday, June 24 at 5 p.m. ET/MT on CTV (check local listings).

Source: Numeris, Broadcast Year 2017-18 (September 25, 2017 – May 27, 2018), Spring 2018 (February 26 – May 27, 2018).

Season 5 of MASTERCHEF CANADA has also partnered with Chefs Plate and SPLENDA® Sweeteners.

The MASTERCHEF format and finished programmes are represented internationally by Endemol Shine Group, and is based on a format originally created by Franc Roddam.

MASTERCHEF CANADA is produced by Proper Television in association with CTV. Proper’s Co-President Cathie James is the Executive Producer and Showrunner and Co-President Lesia Capone is Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Tina Apostolopoulos is Production Executive; Robin Johnston is Director, Original Programming, Factual and Reality; Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

