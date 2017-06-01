Nixon Statement on Bill 18, the Child Protection and Accountability Act

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 01

EDMONTON, AB:  Wildrose Shadow Children’s Services Minister Jason Nixon released the following statement on the Child Protection and Accountability Act:

“While the Child Protection and Accountability Act makes some desperately needed changes, I continue to have concerns about implementation.

“We saw portions of previous legislation, the Children First Act, fail to come into force after being passed following roundtable discussions.

“First of all, we need to make the right changes to legislation, but the second part is making sure the changes are happening on the ground.

“I have significant worries that the changes needed to ensure a case like Serenity’s never happens again are not being adequately addressed.

“Wildrose will continue to work to ensure that meaningful changes are made in the child intervention system, so that the children of Alberta are safe and secure.”

You can hear audio from Nixon’s media availability on Bill 18 here.

Leave a Comment:

