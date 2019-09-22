Nominate a Deserving Unpaid or Informal Caregiver - Gateway Gazette

Dr. Donna Wilson Caregiver Award

Nominations are open for the Dr. Donna Wilson Caregiver Award, designed to recognize the vital importance of work provided by informal palliative caregivers across Alberta.

This annual award of $500 recognizes the contribution of unpaid caregivers who work to maintain the independence and dignity of the person they help, through their compassion and perseverance.

Walter Burchnall generously funded this endeavour in 2017. The award recognizes AHPCA board member Dr. Donna Wilson for her continued years of work in hospice, palliative and end-of-life care, and for the support she provided to Walter Burchnall during his own health crisis.

Please download and read the Criteria and Directions before completing your nomination.

DOWNLOAD – Criteria and Directions – Dr. Donna Wilson Caregiver Award

The closing date for nominations is Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Applications can be submitted online (see form below) OR mailed to AHPCA, #110, 105 12 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 1A1. Mailed applications that are dated after the deadline will not be accepted.

DOWNLOAD – Nomination Form 2019

Should you have any questions, please email [email protected]