Nominate a Stellar Volunteer in Your Community - Gateway Gazette

Nominate a Stellar Volunteer in Your Community

By Contributor

Jul 03

Nominations are open for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards recognizing those who make a lasting impact in their community.

“Alberta’s 1.6 million volunteers are the heartbeat behind the recreational, social and cultural programs that make our province a great place to live. Let’s honour our outstanding volunteers who go above and beyond to spark change and brighten our communities.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

The Stars of Alberta awards highlight and pay tribute to volunteers who give their time, energy and skills to make a difference in the lives of Albertans. Two awards are given in each of the following categories:

  • Youth (up to 24 years of age)
  • Adult
  • Senior

The awards are part of government’s efforts to encourage people to support community initiatives. Recipients will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Dec. 5, International Volunteer Day. Since the inception of the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards in 2000, 121 volunteers from across the province have been recognized.

Albertans are encouraged to submit nominations online. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 20.

