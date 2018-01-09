Nominate Albertans Who Make our Communities Safer

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 09

Albertans are encouraged to nominate groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community safety.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have taken innovative and proactive steps to address issues of crime-prevention at the local level.

“Along with our law enforcement partners, individuals and organizations play a vital role in reducing crime throughout our communities. I encourage Albertans to recognize innovative and inspiring contributions with a nomination for the Alberta Community Justice Awards.”

Marlin Schmidt, acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The awards acknowledge the people and organizations involved with projects in the areas of victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime-prevention efforts.

Nomination categories include:

  • leadership
  • innovation
  • service enhancement
  • community mobilization
  • partnerships and collaboration

To nominate a community leader or group, submit a nomination form by Feb. 20, 2018.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony will take place in Edmonton in June. The event will be co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Calgary Police Service.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Nominate Albertans Who Make our Communities Safer

Pop-up Cat Cafe

Take Care on Highways as a Winter Storm Approaches

The Digital Age Means we Have No More Secrets

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Pop-up Cat Cafe Next Post Nominate Albertans Who Make our Communities Safer
%d bloggers like this: