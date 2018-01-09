Nominate Albertans Who Make our Communities Safer

Albertans are encouraged to nominate groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community safety.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have taken innovative and proactive steps to address issues of crime-prevention at the local level.

“Along with our law enforcement partners, individuals and organizations play a vital role in reducing crime throughout our communities. I encourage Albertans to recognize innovative and inspiring contributions with a nomination for the Alberta Community Justice Awards.” Marlin Schmidt, acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The awards acknowledge the people and organizations involved with projects in the areas of victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime-prevention efforts.

Nomination categories include:

leadership

innovation

service enhancement

community mobilization

partnerships and collaboration

To nominate a community leader or group, submit a nomination form by Feb. 20, 2018.

The Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony will take place in Edmonton in June. The event will be co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Calgary Police Service.