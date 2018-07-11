Nominate Albertans Who Help Prevent Family Violence - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are encouraged to nominate people or organizations who inspire action in their communities to prevent and stop violence.

Nominations are open for the seventh annual Inspiration Awards. These awards honour Albertans whose work helps to advance healthy relationships and end family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying.

“Albertans across the province are making their communities stronger through prevention and awareness. These awards help us say thank you to those who are helping families, individuals and children feel safe and protected. I encourage Albertans to nominate the inspirational members of their community.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Nominations are being accepted in the following prevention categories for individuals, community groups and businesses:

family violence

sexual violence

child abuse

bullying

Individual awards will also be given out for lifetime achievement and for emerging excellence for young people aged 24 and under. The innovation award, which honours transformative work on these social issues by an individual, community group or business, is a new category of the Inspiration Awards.

Quick facts

Nomination forms, with eligibility criteria, are available online or by calling 780-422-5916 (toll-free in Alberta by first dialing 310-0000).

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

Recipients will be announced during Family Violence Prevention Month in November.