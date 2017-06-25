Nominate an Amazing Volunteer: #Sharetheirstories

“Every day, volunteers are helping to deliver important social, cultural and recreational programs that make life better for Albertans. Help us honour the commitment and incredible generosity of a volunteer who has made a difference in your community. Nominate them for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award and join us on Twitter as we share their stories.”
The Stars of Alberta awards recognize the exemplary service of volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities and the lives of their fellow Albertans. Six awards will be presented: two in each category of youth, adult and senior at the Dec. 5 awards ceremony to be held during celebrations marking International Volunteer Day.
Albertans are encouraged to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at culturetourism.alberta.ca/
Since its inception in 2000, 109 Alberta volunteers from across the province have been recognized through the awards program.
The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards Program is part of the Government of Alberta’s efforts to help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives. Most importantly, it is a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.