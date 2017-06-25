Nominate an Amazing Volunteer: #Sharetheirstories

Nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards are now open and Albertans are being asked to share the stories of the amazing volunteers in their communities.

The Stars of Alberta awards recognize the exemplary service of volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities and the lives of their fellow Albertans. Six awards will be presented: two in each category of youth, adult and senior at the Dec. 5 awards ceremony to be held during celebrations marking International Volunteer Day.

Albertans are encouraged to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at culturetourism.alberta.ca/ stars. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15. Using the hashtag #Sharetheirstories, Albertans are also asked to join a campaign to shine a light on the kindness and caring of volunteer stars across the province via Twitter.

Since its inception in 2000, 109 Alberta volunteers from across the province have been recognized through the awards program.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards Program is part of the Government of Alberta’s efforts to help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives. Most importantly, it is a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.