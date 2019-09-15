Nominate an Outstanding Community Volunteer - Gateway Gazette

The deadline is drawing near, but Albertans still have time to submit nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.

“Volunteers across the province generously give their time and talents to make life better for Albertans. If you know of an extraordinary person making a difference, please nominate them for a Stars of Alberta award. When we honour our community volunteers, we inspire others to make volunteering a part of their lives.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Two awards are given in each of the following categories:

youth (up to age 24)

adult

senior

The awards are part of government’s efforts to encourage people to support community initiatives. Recipients will be honoured at the awards ceremony on Dec. 5, International Volunteer Day. Since the inception of the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards in 2000, 121 volunteers from across the province have been recognized.

Albertans are encouraged to submit nominations online. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 20.

Alberta has more than 26,000 non-profit organizations with more than 1.6 million volunteer positions working to ensure important programs, services and community facilities are available.

