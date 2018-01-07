Nominations Open for Alberta’s Highest Honour

Albertans are invited to nominate outstanding citizens, community leaders and innovators for membership in the Alberta Order of Excellence.

Up to 10 individuals will be inducted into the Order this year in recognition of a lifetime of remarkable contributions to their community, the province and the nation.

Nominations must be received by Feb. 15 to be considered for investiture this year.

Nominees must be Canadian citizens currently residing in Alberta and, if selected, must be able to attend the investiture ceremony in October. People cannot nominate themselves, their spouse or a member of their immediate family.

Information about the Order, including nomination guidelines, nomination forms and biographies of previous inductees, is available on the Alberta Order of Excellence website at www.lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca/ aoe.

Information and nomination forms are also available by calling 780-449-0517.