Nominations Open for Child Development Awards - Gateway Gazette

Recognize child development professionals for their work by nominating them for the Minister’s Awards of Excellence in Child Development.

The awards recognize exemplary professionals for their commitment to quality care and outstanding contributions in child development.

“Our government is proud to recognize child development professionals for making life better for Albertans and helping children achieve their brightest futures. Nominating these professionals celebrates their outstanding support and recognizes excellence in their field.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services and Status of Women

Child development professionals, teams or programs can be nominated. Nominations will be accepted for work in daycare programs, out-of-school care programs, family day home agencies/approved day home providers, preschool programs, early childhood services programs or Parent Link Centres licensed or approved by the province.

The nomination period is open until Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Nine awards will be handed out in a ceremony at the end of November.

Since its inception, 122 awards have been presented to child development professionals, teams or programs that represent excellence in the field.

More information can be found on the Children’s Services website.

Quick facts

Nine awards will be presented in three categories – individuals, teams and programs. Award recipients must demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following areas: