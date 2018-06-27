Nominations Open for Stars of Alberta Awards - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are invited to help honour the people making a difference in their communities by nominating individuals for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.

“It is thanks to the generosity and community spirit of volunteers that vulnerable Albertans can access critical social services and we can all take part in the cultural and recreational programs and activities we need and enjoy. Help us find the outstanding volunteer who is making life better in your community by submitting a nomination for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Stars of Alberta awards recognize the exemplary service of volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities and the lives of their fellow Albertans. Six awards will be presented: two in each category of youth, adult and senior at a Dec. 5 awards ceremony to be held during celebrations marking International Volunteer Day.

Albertans are encouraged to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at alberta.ca/stars-awards. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 21.

Since its inception in 2000, 115 Alberta volunteers from across the province have been recognized through the awards program.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards program is part of the Government of Alberta’s efforts to highlight the incredible value of the province’s volunteers, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives. Most importantly, it is a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.