Northwest Alberta Wildfires: More Evacuees to Return Home - Gateway Gazette

As cooler weather continues to create favourable conditions for firefighting, Bigstone Cree Nation and Wabasca-Desmarais plan for re-entry.

On Wednesday, June 12, residents from Bigstone Cree Nation and Wabasca-Desmarais will join the more than 6,000 evacuees from the following communities who are returning to their communities:

High Level

Mackenzie County

Dene Tha’ First Nation

County of Northern Lights, south of Twin Lakes Campground including Notikewin

Marten Beach (MD of Lesser Slave Lake)

Keg River/Carcajou

Peerless and Trout Lake communities

Residents in these communities remain on evacuation alert.

Evacuees can find tips on re-entry by visiting alberta.ca/emergency. Information includes making sure all your utilities are working to cleaning up, and how to deal with door-to-door salespeople offering services and insurance.

Approximately 4,400 evacuees are displaced due to mandatory evacuation orders for:

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Bigstone Cree Nation (scheduled to return on June 12)

Wabasca No. 166

Parts of the MD of Opportunity No. 17 Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais (scheduled to return on June 12) Hamlet of Sandy Lake Chipewyan Lake Village



Current situation:

Approximately 3,500 people from Bigstone Cree Nation and the Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais will be able to return home on Wednesday, June 12.

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 265,925 hectares.

Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,167 hectares.

McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 259,539 hectares.

Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 54,255 hectares.

There are more than 2,000 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 150 helicopters and 22 air tankers and 241 pieces of heavy equipment on these fires.

Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

Be cautious of organizations not registered to solicit donations. For information on how you can help, visit alberta.ca/emergency.

Visit alberta.ca/emergency for detailed and frequently updated information.

