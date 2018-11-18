Norwood Renovation Supports Long-term Care Needs - Gateway Gazette

The CapitalCare Norwood Continuing Care Centre project is moving forward and construction will begin summer of 2019.

The extensive renovation, redevelopment and expansion will include a new 40,000-square-metre main building and will increase the number of post-acute, complex long-term care and palliative care beds from 205 to 350. This will improve the operation of the acute care and continuing care systems in Edmonton by decreasing the demand for emergency department visits and inpatient acute care services, and reducing continuing care placement.

“Our government is fighting for what matters, and that means protecting health care. The Norwood project will support Albertans who need our help the most, like seniors and adults living with disabilities, with access to world-class care.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

The $364-million project will also improve patient-centred care by providing centrally located programs and services, such a speciality dental clinic and pulmonary rehabilitation program.

“With the redevelopment of CapitalCare Norwood, we are transforming what was once a traditional long-term care centre into a centre of excellence for innovation in aging that is unique in Alberta. We are bringing together the three pivotal aspects of the continuing care system – complex long-term care, post-acute care, and community care. This project will help Alberta better prepare for the challenges of an aging population.” ~Francine Drisner, CEO, CapitalCare

The design development phase of the project is now complete and construction is expected to start in summer 2019. New artist renderings of the project were made public to the residents of the current Norwood Continuing Care Centre.

The new building is expected to be complete in 2022 and the Angus McGugan Pavilion palliative care redevelopment is expected to be complete in 2023.