Not Using Air Conditioning This Summer? Here’s How to Survive the Heat - Gateway Gazette

Despite our notoriously cold winters, many parts of Canada have very hot summers – and with climate change, the number of extremely hot days is expected to rise. Yet many homes in Canada aren’t equipped with air conditioners to help relieve the heat.

Fortunately, if your home doesn’t have access to an AC system, there are plenty of things you can do to stay cool this summer. Health Canada has put together some tips to help you stay cool this summer:

Mind your windows. Block the sun by closing awnings, curtains or blinds during the day. If safe, open your windows at night to let cooler air into your home.

Meal prep. Prepare meals that don’t need to be cooked in the oven. Think salads and sandwiches, or quick stovetop meals. Taking a step back from the oven will keep the overall temperature of your home down.

Prepare for the heat. Stay on top of the weather and tune in regularly to local forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care. You can even set your weather app to notify you when there is an extreme heat warning coming up.

Stay hydrated. Thirst isn’t a good indicator of dehydration, often by the time you feel thirsty you’re already dehydrated. To prevent this, stay hydrated and drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water. Flavouring water with natural fruit juice can make it more appealing, especially for your kids. Fruits and veggies are a good choice too, as they have high water content.

Take a break from the heat. Try spending a few hours in a cool place. It could be a tree-shaded area, swimming pool or an air-conditioned spot such as a shopping mall, grocery store, place of worship or public library.

Find more tips for staying cool this summer at canada.ca/health.

www.newscanada.com