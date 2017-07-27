Notley Needs to Break her Silence on Horgan Mandate Letter: Barnes

EDMONTON, AB: Premier Rachel Notley needs to break her silence and defend Alberta’s interests, after newly-elected B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a mandate letter calling on his government to hinder the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, UCP Energy Critic Drew Barnes said.

Horgan’s mandate letter to his newly-appointed Environment and Climate Change Minister calls on the Minister to “employ every tool available to defend B.C.’s interests in the face of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.” This comes after the NDP said it would “use every tool in our toolbox to stop the project from going ahead,” in the recent B.C. election.

Barnes said Notley needs to call on her NDP colleague in B.C. to clarify his remarks and intentions.

“If, in fact, Premier Notley supports this project, she needs to speak up and be clear that Alberta is not ok with this kind of political interference,” Barnes said. “The people of Alberta, B.C., and all of Canada will benefit greatly from this long-needed project. The Premier needs to show she puts their interests ahead of any partisan loyalties.”

Barnes said Horgan, and all other politicians, need to get out of the way of pipelines that have been approved by the NEB, Canada’s world-class energy regulator.

“We need to get the politics out of pipelines. That means telling politicians like Premier Horgan to get out of the way,” Barnes said. “Kinder Morgan has accepted conditions for approval, and has been given the green light by two federal cabinets. Any kind of political interference from this point forward is flat-out unacceptable.”

