Notley’s Silence on Small Business Tax Changes Deafening

EDMONTON, AB: As Premiers from across Canada meet in Ottawa today, United Conservative Interim Leader Nathan Cooper is calling on Premier Rachel Notley to join him in denouncing the federal Liberals’ assault on small business.

This summer, Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a plan to increase taxes and eliminate several longstanding measures designed to help Canadians start and grow a small business. These changes will hit Alberta small businesses especially hard, with many still struggling as a result of the current economic downturn.

“Today, our Premier has an opportunity to show Albertans that she can put their interests ahead of her own,” said Cooper. “Trudeau’s proposal promises to gut small business in our province and across the country, and he justifies it by labelling hardworking small business owners as criminals and tax cheats. It’s shameful that both Premier Notley and Finance Minister Joe Ceci have refused to speak up and defend Alberta entrepreneurs against these baseless attacks.”

Several Premiers and finance ministers have spoken out against the proposed changes, including Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeill, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, and even the NDP finance minister in B.C., yet Alberta’s Premier has remained silent.

“This is an issue that crosses party lines, with Canadian leaders from across the political spectrum voicing their opposition to this damaging proposal,” said Cooper. “Unlike this NDP government, the United Conservatives are proud to stand up and defend Alberta’s interests. We remain hard at work representing the priorities of everyday Albertans.”

