"Of Surroundings" Features a Selection of Artists Working within the Current Landscapes and Traditional Territory of Southern Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Exhibition showcases work by artists Tyler Muzzin, Bryce Singer, Roy Caussy, seth cardinal dodginghorse and Hali Heavy Shield

Lethbridge, AB – The Southern Alberta Art Gallery (SAAG) presents Of Surroundings from May 17 through June 23, 2019. Of Surroundings features a selection of artists working within the current landscapes and traditional territory of Southern Alberta: Treaty 7 Territory of the Blackfoot, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina, a meeting place and home for many Indigenous peoples.

These selected works focus on the ways in which we relate to place and the artists’ varying experiences within the region. Attention is given to observations of interiority, relationships to proximity, personal experiences, and awareness of surroundings. The works in the gallery are produced by artists Tyler Muzzin, Bryce Singer, Roy Caussy, seth cardinal dodginghorse and Hali Heavy Shield. The exhibition is complemented with a publication of poetry by Hali Heavy Shield.



Co-curated by Kylie Fineday and Kristy Trinier.



The opening reception will feature a contemporary chicken dance performance by seth cardinal dodginghorse and poetry readings by Hali Heavy Shield. Friday, May 17, 5-9 PM.

About the Southern Alberta Art Gallery

Located in the heart of downtown Lethbridge, the Southern Alberta Art Gallery (SAAG) offers dynamic, award winning contemporary art programming and exhibitions. The gallery’s park setting and proximity to local cafés and shops make it an excellent place to drop in and explore during a day’s outing. Its many programs include children’s art classes, cutting-edge exhibits, and expert lectures and artist presentations.