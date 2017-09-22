Office of the Auditor General releases annual report on activities for 2016–2017

The Results Report for the Year Ended March 31, 2017 summarizes and analyzes the work of the Office of the Auditor General of Alberta for the fiscal year from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. It also highlights accomplishments of the office over the past year.

The Office of the Auditor General received an unqualified auditor’s report on our externally audited 2017 financial statements. The auditor did not identify any recommendations to improve our financial processes and controls, nor were there any recommendations made or outstanding from previous years.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, the Legislative Assembly provided $26.8 million for our office’s operating and capital expenditures, same as last year’s budget. Actual spending was $25.5 million, five per cent under budget, due to cost savings in salaries, employee benefits, agents, temporary staff and training. Staffing related costs represent 94 per cent of the office’s total annual operating costs.

In the year ended March 31, 2017, the Auditor General issued four public reports focused on our performance audit work:

April 2016 (audit of the Systems to Manage the School-building Program)

July 2016 (four reports including a review of the Office of the Medical Examiner Contracting Transportation of Deceased Rural Albertans)

July 2016 (special report on Systems to Deliver Child and Family Services to Indigenous Children in Alberta)

October 2016 (four reports including a review of the Systems to Manage the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped [AISH] Program)

The Auditor General also issued financial statement audit reports for 150 government entities, including the province’s consolidated financial statements.

In 2016–2017, the office introduced a new performance audit staffing model, reorganized its corporate structure to better support its audit work, improved audit processes, began exploring new audit methodologies and published its inaugural multi-year program of performance audit work.

To read the full report and executive summary please go to http://www.oag.ab.ca/news.