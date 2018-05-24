Officers Recognized by Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) - Gateway Gazette

May 16th, the AACP held an awards banquet celebrating the extraordinary contributions of Police Officers across Alberta. Two of our officers were excited to be recognized during National Police Week.

Cst. Rayn Boyko received an award under the category of ‘Crime Prevention & Community Policing Initiatives’ in recognition of her passion and dedication in the creation and ongoing sustainment of the Calgary Police Service Power Play Program. Because of her efforts, more than 500 children have not only learned to skate, but have also developed crucial relationships with positive mentors in their community. The Power Play program is a free drop-in program that engages 70 to 100 youth (ages six to 17), on a weekly basis from October to March each year. It gives the youth the opportunity to learn how to skate while interacting with Calgary Police officers in a safe and supportive environment. Power Play provides Calgary’s vulnerable youth with healthy sport-related activities for the critical after-school hours – the time youth are most likely to be tempted by high-risk, criminal behavior.