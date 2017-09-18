Official List of High River Municipal Election Candidates Now Available

HIGH RIVER, AB: The below candidates have filed their nomination papers indicating their intent to run in the October 16, 2017 High River municipal election. This list is final as of 12 p.m. on September 18, 2017.

Official candidate listing for High River Mayor:

Craig Lyle Snodgrass

Paul Milligan

Official candidate listing for High River Councillor:

Jamie Kinghorn

Bruce Masterman

Cathy Couey

Don Moore

Terry Coleman

Michael Nychyk

Justin Murphy

Carol Macmillan

Shane Patrick Tiessen

More information on the upcoming municipal election can be found on the Town of High River website at www.highriver.ca/2017-municipal-election.

Election timeline:

Chamber of Commerce Mayor Candidate Forum – October 2, 2017

Chamber of Commerce Councillor Candidate Forum – October 3, 2017

Advance Voting Day – October 8, 2017

Election Day – October 16, 2017

