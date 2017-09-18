Official List of High River Municipal Election Candidates Now Available

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 18

HIGH RIVER, AB: The below candidates have filed their nomination papers indicating their intent to run in the October 16, 2017 High River municipal election. This list is final as of 12 p.m. on September 18, 2017.

Official candidate listing for High River Mayor: 

  • Craig Lyle Snodgrass
  • Paul Milligan

Official candidate listing for High River Councillor: 

  • Jamie Kinghorn
  • Bruce Masterman
  • Cathy Couey
  • Don Moore
  • Terry Coleman
  • Michael Nychyk
  • Justin Murphy
  • Carol Macmillan
  • Shane Patrick Tiessen

More information on the upcoming municipal election can be found on the Town of High River website at www.highriver.ca/2017-municipal-election.

Election timeline:

Chamber of Commerce Mayor Candidate Forum – October 2, 2017

Chamber of Commerce Councillor Candidate Forum – October 3, 2017

Advance Voting Day – October 8, 2017

Election Day – October 16, 2017

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

MD of Foothills: Unofficial Nomination List of Candidates

Okotoks Municipal Election Candidates

Town of Turner Valley Releases Unofficial 2017 Election Nominees

Planet Waves Horoscopes: September 18 – 25, 2017

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Airlines’ Silence – a Threat to Airport Security Next Post Black Diamond: Nominations Re-opening
%d bloggers like this: