Everyone loves a Parade!

Everyone loved the Diamond Valley Parade.

For those who would like to watch a replay or for those who had to work and missed it, please enjoy the following slideshow. (it might take a minute to load – there’s a LOT of photographs).

To watch all of the videos we took on Parade Day and Discovery Day please click this link to our Facebook video playlist:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/gazettepage/videos/