Know & follow the rules of the road!

SHOW RESPECT

Be aware of the noise generated by this activity and ensure that you are not causing a nuisance or interfering with your neighbour’s ability to enjoy their property in peace.

RIDE WITHIN THE LAW

Within Foothills County, OHV’s may only operate on private property with the consent of the landowner or on Crown Lands.

All municipal bylaws must be adhered to, including no excessive noise.

Download the brochure here.