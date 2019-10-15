Oilfields Food Bank: Community Food Drive & Christmas Hampers - Gateway Gazette

Thank you to our fantastic community for your generosity and ongoing support. We are truly blessed when it comes to donations of food and funds.
There are some items we would appreciate receiving:
Essentials:
items for children’s lunches
large cans of tomatoes
cooking oils
coffee & tea
broths & stocks
tinned lunch meat
pancake mix & syrup
cereal
salt & pepper
Other necessities:
dish soap
liquid laundry soap
toilet paper
toothpaste
dog & cat food
Extras:
taco shells
pickles
BBQ sauce
ketchup & mustard
baby diapers & wipes
tampons & pads
We use plastic grocery bags when we are filling a food order…so if you would like to donate yours we’ll put them to very good use!
Firefighter Community Food Drive
Once again the Firefighters are offering their time & energy to spearhead this annual food drive.
Our sincere thanks for their loyalty & service to the community.
Monday, Nov. 4th
Turner Valley
Tuesday, Nov. 5th
Black Diamond/Longview
The Oilfields Scouts ALWAYS help us out sorting food on Monday…we couldn’t do it without them!
If you’re able to help on Tuesday (6:30pm start time) or Wednesday during the day to help with tidy up please give us a call at 403-612-1291.
Christmas Food Baskets
We are now taking names for anyone in need of a Christmas Hamper.
Please stop by the Food Bank any Tuesday from 1-3pm or call 403-612-1291 to register.
This project is a big endeavour & we appreciate all the volunteers & help we can get. Could you help organize & fill hampers on Dec. 16 or 17th? Could you help on pick-up day Dec. 18th or clean-up day on Dec 19th? Please call 403-612-1291.
Last year we put together 80 hampers which fed 147 adults and 98 children.
To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:
Oilfields Food Bank
Our Mailing Address:
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0
THE GLOBAL FOODBANKING NETWORK
Let us never forget the world produces enough food to feed the entire global population. One third of food is wasted or lost which equates to 1.6 BILLION tons of food annually – it is a grim reality.
Good nutrition is critical to people’s health & economic development & especially vital for children.
A few sad facts:
If you’d like to learn more about the good work being done by food banking around the world visit: https://wfd2019.foodbanking.org/