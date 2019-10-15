Oilfields Food Bank: Community Food Drive & Christmas Hampers - Gateway Gazette

Thank you to our fantastic community for your generosity and ongoing support. We are truly blessed when it comes to donations of food and funds.



There are some items we would appreciate receiving:

Essentials:

items for children’s lunches

large cans of tomatoes

cooking oils

coffee & tea

broths & stocks

tinned lunch meat

pancake mix & syrup

cereal

salt & pepper



Other necessities:

dish soap

liquid laundry soap

toilet paper

toothpaste

dog & cat food



Extras:

taco shells

pickles

BBQ sauce

ketchup & mustard

baby diapers & wipes

tampons & pads

We use plastic grocery bags when we are filling a food order…so if you would like to donate yours we’ll put them to very good use!

Firefighter Community Food Drive

Once again the Firefighters are offering their time & energy to spearhead this annual food drive.



Our sincere thanks for their loyalty & service to the community.

Monday, Nov. 4th

Turner Valley



Tuesday, Nov. 5th

Black Diamond/Longview

The Oilfields Scouts ALWAYS help us out sorting food on Monday…we couldn’t do it without them!



If you’re able to help on Tuesday (6:30pm start time) or Wednesday during the day to help with tidy up please give us a call at 403-612-1291.

Christmas Food Baskets

We are now taking names for anyone in need of a Christmas Hamper.



Please stop by the Food Bank any Tuesday from 1-3pm or call 403-612-1291 to register.



This project is a big endeavour & we appreciate all the volunteers & help we can get. Could you help organize & fill hampers on Dec. 16 or 17th? Could you help on pick-up day Dec. 18th or clean-up day on Dec 19th? Please call 403-612-1291.



Last year we put together 80 hampers which fed 147 adults and 98 children.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

THE GLOBAL FOODBANKING NETWORK

Let us never forget the world produces enough food to feed the entire global population. One third of food is wasted or lost which equates to 1.6 BILLION tons of food annually – it is a grim reality.



Good nutrition is critical to people’s health & economic development & especially vital for children.



A few sad facts:

1 in 9 people worldwide do not get enough food to lead a healthy active life

2 billion people suffer from hidden hunger or lack in basic micronutrients

149 million children under 5 years are stunted or experience impaired growth

If you’d like to learn more about the good work being done by food banking around the world visit: https://wfd2019.foodbanking.org/