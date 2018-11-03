Oilfields Food Bank Heading into their Busy Season - Gateway Gazette

Thank You!

As we’re heading into our busy time of year, we’re reminded of just how supportive this community is.

Thank you to our weekly volunteers for ensuring food is available & distributed EVERY Tuesday & that our clients are treated with respect, care and empathy.

Thank you to the folks who donate food and to those who joyfully share the bounty of their summertime gardens.

This community is AWESOME.

Firefighter Food Drive

And what can we say about the firefighters? They’re set for the 2018 community food drive which takes place next week.

They’re a remarkable & dedicated group …thank you!

Watch for them at your door:

Nov. 5th – Black Diamond & area

Nov. 6th – Turner Valley

Christmas Food Hampers

Would you like to share in some Christmas joy? We’re assembling these special food hampers on Dec. 19 & 20th. Clients will pick up on Dec. 21st.

Many hands make light work when it comes to this event.

Contact us @ 403-612-1291 to volunteer or drop by on Tuesday to chat about it.

Oilfields Food Bank (aka) Turner Valley & District Food Bank Association

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to: Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0