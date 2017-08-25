Oilfields Food Bank: Hunger Knows No Season

It may only be August but we’re gearing up for a busy season. School begins soon and it’s an expensive time. Families are faced with many back-to-school expenses and fees. We anticipate being busy.
November 7th and 8th will be the community food drive to help increase our inventory for the busy Christmas season. Firefighters from Black Diamond, Longview and Turner Valley will once again be going door-to-door. We are sincerely thankful for this yearly initiative and for our entire
Foothills community who always give so generously, to ensure folks have food on their table.
We’re located in the United Church in the Valley, 125 Royal Ave., Turner Valley (across from the elementary school)
Mailing Address:
Oilfields Food Bank
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0
To Donate:
Cheques should be payable to Oilfields Food Bank
Hours:
Tuesday afternoons 1-3 pm
In Black Diamond:
AG Foods
Griffiths Memorial Centre
Glen Mead Park II
The Fire Hall
In Turner Valley:
United Church in the Valley
Valley Neighbour’s Club
The Turner Valley Legion
The Fire Hall
Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only
In Longview:
The Fire Hall
*We always appreciate receiving plastic grocery bags which are used whenever we put together a hamper.