Oilfields Food Bank: Hunger Knows No Season

It may only be August but we’re gearing up for a busy season. School begins soon and it’s an expensive time. Families are faced with many back-to-school expenses and fees. We anticipate being busy.

November 7th and 8th will be the community food drive to help increase our inventory for the busy Christmas season. Firefighters from Black Diamond, Longview and Turner Valley will once again be going door-to-door. We are sincerely thankful for this yearly initiative and for our entire

Foothills community who always give so generously, to ensure folks have food on their table.

We’re located in the United Church in the Valley, 125 Royal Ave., Turner Valley (across from the elementary school)

Mailing Address:

Oilfields Food Bank

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

To Donate:

Cheques should be payable to Oilfields Food Bank

Hours:

Tuesday afternoons 1-3 pm

Drop off Locations:

In Black Diamond:

AG Foods

Griffiths Memorial Centre

Glen Mead Park II

The Fire Hall

In Turner Valley:

United Church in the Valley

Valley Neighbour’s Club

The Turner Valley Legion

The Fire Hall

Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only

In Longview:

The Fire Hall

*We always appreciate receiving plastic grocery bags which are used whenever we put together a hamper.

Ongoing Needs:

pancake mix & syrup

jams & peanut butter

jello & jello pudding

apple & orange juice

cereals

canned salmon

tinned luncheon meat

shampoo

toothpaste

dish & laundry soap

toilet paper

