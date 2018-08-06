Oilfields Food Bank: Loving Donation Received - Gateway Gazette

We experienced a wonderful donation last week when a young boy (about 10 years old) came in with a bag of birthday presents from his friends. He had requested they bring no gifts to his party, just a Tooney each for the Food Bank. It was a donation from his heart that made our hearts smile.
We are at that time of the year when people donate the bounty of their garden to share with others. It is so fresh & delicious & is enjoyed by our patrons.
Thank you for the continued love & thoughtfulness you show to our community.
Our community is so generous! Thank you for your ongoing support.
Here is an updated list of our most needed items:
peanut butter
jam
pancake mix
syrup
canned tomatoes
pasta sauce
canned fruit
canned vegetables
tea
rice
jello
jello pudding mix
canned luncheon meat
sidekicks
hamburger helper
dish detergent
laundry detergent
toilet paper
paper towels
kleenex tissue
shampoo
toothpaste
We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.
To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:
Oilfields Food Bank
Our Mailing Address:
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0