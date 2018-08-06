Oilfields Food Bank: Loving Donation Received - Gateway Gazette

Lending a Helping Hand: Loving Donation Received

We experienced a wonderful donation last week when a young boy (about 10 years old) came in with a bag of birthday presents from his friends. He had requested they bring no gifts to his party, just a Tooney each for the Food Bank. It was a donation from his heart that made our hearts smile.

We are at that time of the year when people donate the bounty of their garden to share with others. It is so fresh & delicious & is enjoyed by our patrons.

Thank you for the continued love & thoughtfulness you show to our community.

Current Need

Our community is so generous! Thank you for your ongoing support.

Here is an updated list of our most needed items:

peanut butter

jam

pancake mix

syrup

canned tomatoes

pasta sauce

canned fruit

canned vegetables

tea

rice

jello

jello pudding mix

canned luncheon meat

sidekicks

hamburger helper

dish detergent

laundry detergent

toilet paper

paper towels

kleenex tissue

shampoo

toothpaste

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0