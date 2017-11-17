Oilfields Food Bank Needs You!

Our food bank is gearing up for it’s busiest time of year. Take time during your holiday preparations to think of them and donate or volunteer!
In Black Diamond:
AG Foods
Griffiths Memorial Centre
Glen Mead Park II
The Fire Hall
In Turner Valley:
United Church in the Valley
Valley Neighbour’s Club
The Turner Valley Legion
The Fire Hall
Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only
In Longview:
The Fire Hall
Phone us at 403-612-1291 if you’d like to receive a hamper this year, or if you’d like to help put the hampers together or
if you’d like to help distribute them.
the United Church in the Valley
125 Royal Ave., Turner Valley
(across from the elementary school)
Mailing Address:
Oilfields Food Bank
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0
To Donate:
Cheques should be payable to Oilfields Food Bank
Hours:
Tuesday afternoons 1-3 pm