Oilfields Food Bank Needs You!

Our food bank is gearing up for it’s busiest time of year. Take time during your holiday preparations to think of them and donate or volunteer!

Items Needed

pancake mix & syrup

jams & peanut butter

jello & jello pudding

apple & orange juice

cereals

canned salmon

tinned luncheon meat

shampoo

toothpaste

dish & laundry soap

toilet paper

Drop-off Locations

In Black Diamond:

AG Foods

Griffiths Memorial Centre

Glen Mead Park II

The Fire Hall

In Turner Valley:

United Church in the Valley

Valley Neighbour’s Club

The Turner Valley Legion

The Fire Hall

Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only

In Longview:

The Fire Hall

Christmas Hampers

Phone us at 403-612-1291 if you’d like to receive a hamper this year, or if you’d like to help put the hampers together or

if you’d like to help distribute them.

We’re located in:

the United Church in the Valley

125 Royal Ave., Turner Valley

(across from the elementary school)

Mailing Address:

Oilfields Food Bank

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

To Donate:

Cheques should be payable to Oilfields Food Bank

Hours:

Tuesday afternoons 1-3 pm

