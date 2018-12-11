Oilfields Food Bank Ready to Prepare Christmas Hampers But Could Use Volunteers - Gateway Gazette

We’ll be putting together the hampers on Dec. 19, 20, and 21st

Can you help?

This is one of those ‘the-more-the-merrier’ events.

If you have some time to give please call 403-612-1291 and let us know.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Dec 19th

10am start time

We’ll be putting together the boxes, setting up tables, labelling and organizing items.

Thursday, Dec 20th

10am start time

We’ll be filling the boxes and when that’s done, taking down tables and returning inventory to the stock room.

Friday, Dec, 21st

10am start time

Folks will be picking up their hampers and we need help loading items, delivering hampers and general clean up.

A soup and bun lunch will be provided each day.