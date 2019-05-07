Oilfields Food Bank: Springtime is Here...We've Been Busy - Gateway Gazette

Thank you
to our fantastic community for your generosity and ongoing support. We are truly blessed when it comes to donations of food and funds.
We have been busy. Lots of folks have been stopping by for help.
There are some items we would appreciate receiving:
Essentials:
large cans of tomatoes
coffee
soda crackers
jams (large & small)
juices
pasta & tomato sauce
tinned fruits & vegetables
tinned lunch meat
pancake mix & syrup
rice
cereal
sidekicks
Other products:
dish soap
liquid laundry soap
toilet paper
toothpaste
dog & cat food
Extras:
pickles
BBQ sauce
ketchup & mustard
baby diapers (size NB 1 & 2)
baby wipes
tampons & pads
Did You Know?
We use plastic grocery bags when we are filling a food order…so if you would like to donate yours we’ll put them to very good use!
We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our volunteers.
You are what fuels us and propels us forward. Each of you makes our
community a better place! THANK YOU!
We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.
To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:
Oilfields Food Bank
Our Mailing Address:
Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0