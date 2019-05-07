Oilfields Food Bank: Springtime is Here...We've Been Busy - Gateway Gazette

Thank you

to our fantastic community for your generosity and ongoing support. We are truly blessed when it comes to donations of food and funds.



We have been busy. Lots of folks have been stopping by for help.



There are some items we would appreciate receiving:

Essentials:

large cans of tomatoes

coffee

soda crackers

jams (large & small)

juices

pasta & tomato sauce

tinned fruits & vegetables

tinned lunch meat

pancake mix & syrup

rice

cereal

sidekicks



Other products:

dish soap

liquid laundry soap

toilet paper

toothpaste

dog & cat food



Extras:

pickles

BBQ sauce

ketchup & mustard

baby diapers (size NB 1 & 2)

baby wipes

tampons & pads

Did You Know?

We use plastic grocery bags when we are filling a food order…so if you would like to donate yours we’ll put them to very good use!

We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our volunteers.

You are what fuels us and propels us forward. Each of you makes our

community a better place! THANK YOU!

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0