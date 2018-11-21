Oilfields Food Bank Thanks Communities for Successful Food Drive - Gateway Gazette

The November 5th and 6th Community Food Drive was such a success that we are bursting with thankfulness! There were so many donations we have the happy task of finding room to store it all.

We’re grateful to the local fire fighters for going door-to-door and collecting bags of food, to the scout and guide leaders and kids for working tirelessly to sort, pack, weigh and store everything.

Thanks also to all of the folks who came by the following day to help tidy up loose ends.

And last, but by no means least, an enormous thanks to our dedicated weekly volunteers…you’re awesome.

And now the numbers…….

During the 2-night food drive we had 6,270 kilograms donated which is valued at $34,485!

Added to what we already had in stock we now have 9,767 kilograms of food which will help feed folks in our community.

We also received $2,570 in cash during the drive.

Do you need a Christmas Hamper this year, or know someone who does?

Please contact us at 403-612-1291.

Hampers should be ready for distribution on Dec. 21st.

Help is needed to put together the Christmas Hampers

We need volunteers to help on Dec. 19, 20, and 21st.

Can you lend a hand?

Please call us at 403-612-1291 or stop by on a Tuesday.

Volunteers Needed

We have 2 openings available!

Do you have time on a Tuesday?

We need someone to:

1. Pick up our food order at 11am from AG Foods in Black Diamond, deliver and unload it. You should be physically fit.

2. Two people to lend a hand with unpacking, stocking shelves, etc. each Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30pm.

Please call us at 403-612-1291 or stop by on Tuesday after 11am and we can chat about it.

Donations Always Welcome

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0