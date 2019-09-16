Okotober Fest - Gateway Gazette

Okotober Fest is back!

Saturday, October 19 – 4 to 8pm

This year, the popular event is moving over to the Okotoks Art Gallery and has some new breweries participating!

Pricing this year is $20, and includes:

Admission to the event for 1 person

2 sample mugs

2 beer drink tickets

The rationale behind each person having 2 sampler mugs is to allow each guest to have two kinds of beer and reduce wait lines if you only have one mug! The two drink tickets are to start, but more can be purchased onsite for $2 each.

The participating breweries are:

Fahr Away Brewery

Half Hitch Brewing Company

Hard Knox Brewery

Hub Town Brewing Company

Six Corners Brew Works

Tool Shed Brewing Company

The participating food vendors are:

COBS Bread

Il Forno Vagabondo

Fresh Start Food Services

Purchase your admission pass now and save!

Pre-buying your tickets is definitely recommended as this event is sure to sell out.

Tips on how to enjoy Okotober Fest

1. Layer up! (…although we did invest in heaters this year!)

It’s Alberta. You should know by now we can experience all four seasons in one day. Make sure you layer up and be prepared in the event of snow (or maybe rain). Backpacks and bags are allowed, so you can carry your sweaters, toques, scarves, ear muffs, and extra coat with you.

2. Don’t forget your ID

Be flattered that you look under 35. We’ll be asking for ID at the door and providing stamps to over 18s so you can get fresh beer in your hands as quickly as possible.

3. We accept credit card

We now offer onsite credit card processing for ticket sales and sampler mugs…so don’t worry about having to break open your piggy bank for coins. We accept Visa, MasterCard and American Express…oh, and we still accept cash too.

4. What can I eat and drink?

We’ve got you covered with great eats from food trucks and local vendors. We will have the food line up available shortly.

To get your brews in hand, make sure to purchase your drink tickets before heading to the beer booths. We have Brewery Fahr, Outcast, Six Corners, Hard Knox, Tool Shed, and Chinook Honey Meade Wine coming!

5. Be social with us

We totally want you to be in the moment and enjoy yourself, but we love to see everyone enjoying themselves on social media too. Tag us in your photos/videos with @Townofokotoks and use #okotoberfest.