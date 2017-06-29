Okotoks’ 150 Canada Mural Mosaic

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 29

Stop by at the Okotoks Art Gallery this summer to see this beautiful mural. Pick up a 12″x18″ print of the mural for sale (postcards available soon).

Check out the other murals across Canada on the website.

 

